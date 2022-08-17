Keystone Financial Services Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after buying an additional 2,648,829 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.6 %

QCOM traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,631,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.19 and its 200-day moving average is $146.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

