Keystone Financial Services Buys 33,690 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,690 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 22.8% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.79. 198,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,033,252. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

