Keystone Financial Services Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Keystone Financial Services cut its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,156 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises 1.5% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Keystone Financial Services owned 0.06% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 385.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average of $52.20. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

