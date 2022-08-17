Keystone Financial Services Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 183.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Keystone Financial Services owned 0.10% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,101. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.50 and its 200 day moving average is $127.44. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.39 and a 52-week high of $153.04.

