Keystone Financial Services Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Keystone Financial Services cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,173 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 3.5% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,537,000 after purchasing an additional 839,170 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,177,000 after acquiring an additional 786,683 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,847,000 after acquiring an additional 490,964 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 449,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,585,000 after acquiring an additional 340,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 684,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,448,000 after acquiring an additional 243,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $87.48. 1,077,779 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

