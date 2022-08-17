Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) One Day Volume Hits $323,258.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $163,124.64 and $323,258.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

