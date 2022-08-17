Kistos (LON:KIST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $580.00

Kistos plc (LON:KIST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 580 ($7.01) and last traded at GBX 580 ($7.01), with a volume of 1580601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 540 ($6.52).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kistos in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 730 ($8.82) target price for the company.

Kistos Stock Up 7.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 465.45. The stock has a market cap of £480.61 million and a P/E ratio of -11.54.

About Kistos

Kistos plc operates as a low carbon intensity gas producer. It primarily holds a 60% interest in the Q10-A gas field in the Dutch North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

