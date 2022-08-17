KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 8,680.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in KLA were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 53,951.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,104,000 after acquiring an additional 583,219 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 297.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,887,000 after acquiring an additional 474,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,230,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,476,000 after acquiring an additional 282,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Down 0.9 %

KLAC opened at $380.73 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.86. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KLAC. KeyCorp increased their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $134,682.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,163.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,459. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Articles

