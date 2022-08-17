Kleros Price Hits $0.0315 on Major Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for about $0.0315 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $19.86 million and $882,551.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00008697 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 630,980,856 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros.

Buying and Selling Kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.