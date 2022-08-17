Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.20

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.20 and last traded at C$6.04, with a volume of 28100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GUD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$5.30 to C$5.40 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.98.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Knight Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$692.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.36.

Insider Transactions at Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$75.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$380,103.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,404,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,181,326.28. In related news, Director Samira Sakhia bought 19,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.14 per share, with a total value of C$99,998.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 158,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$817,023.56. Also, insider Sime Armoyan sold 65,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$380,103.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,404,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,181,326.28.

About Knight Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.