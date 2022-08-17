Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.61

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 81063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHG shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.76.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 15.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 727.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,303,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280,066 shares in the last quarter. Pavadi Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 18.9% during the second quarter. Pavadi Capital LLC now owns 143,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

