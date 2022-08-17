Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.61

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 81063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on PHG shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.76.
Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
