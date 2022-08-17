Konomi Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $204,810.00 (KONO)

Konomi Network (KONO) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Konomi Network has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $204,810.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,298.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004337 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00128886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00034828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00067011 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork.

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

