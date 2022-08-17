Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Stake Increased by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the quarter. Kontoor Brands makes up 1.0% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 552.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 81.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,387.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 19.0% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

KTB traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $41.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average is $40.55.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Williams Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut shares of Kontoor Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

