Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

Shares of DNUT traded down $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 154,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,459. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -91.71. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNUT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC upgraded Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Krispy Kreme

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 196.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 26,935 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth about $596,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

