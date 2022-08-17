Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Gap Down to $14.52

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.52, but opened at $13.31. Krispy Kreme shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 44,851 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DNUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.
Krispy Kreme Stock Down 13.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of -91.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme
About Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
