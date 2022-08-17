Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Gap Down to $14.52

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.52, but opened at $13.31. Krispy Kreme shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 44,851 shares changing hands.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of -91.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. UBS Group AG raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

