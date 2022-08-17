L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Short Interest Down 13.7% in July

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

L.B. Foster Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,339. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. L.B. Foster has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $160.67 million, a P/E ratio of 66.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 398,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the 4th quarter worth about $24,663,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L.B. Foster Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSTR. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

