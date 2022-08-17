Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,599,903,000 after buying an additional 524,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,389,971,000 after buying an additional 117,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,268,000 after buying an additional 41,781 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,596,000 after purchasing an additional 152,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,756 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $5.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.87. 8,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,375. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $212.40 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Articles

