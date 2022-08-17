Landshare (LAND) Price Reaches $0.82 on Exchanges

Landshare (LAND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, Landshare has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Landshare coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00003522 BTC on exchanges. Landshare has a market cap of $2.29 million and $17,169.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,420.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004315 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00128907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00034797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00066793 BTC.

Landshare Profile

Landshare (CRYPTO:LAND) is a coin. Its launch date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,816,782 coins and its circulating supply is 2,780,107 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, "Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing "prop-tech" – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is "AuctionOK", an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. "

