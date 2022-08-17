Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall Sells 5,000 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $414,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,558.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lantheus Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.85. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 193.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 32.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,663,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Lantheus by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,980,000 after buying an additional 534,800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,879,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Lantheus by 657.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 380,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after buying an additional 330,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

