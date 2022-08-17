Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $770.98

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 770.98 ($9.32) and traded as low as GBX 770.50 ($9.31). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 785 ($9.49), with a volume of 482,669 shares changing hands.

Law Debenture Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 770.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 787.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67. The firm has a market cap of £979.54 million and a P/E ratio of 639.02.

Law Debenture Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Law Debenture Company Profile

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services. The company operates in two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; governance services, such as pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

