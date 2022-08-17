Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Declares GBX 5.44 Dividend

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.44 ($0.07) per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Legal & General Group Stock Down 0.7 %

LGEN opened at GBX 281.90 ($3.41) on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 309.90 ($3.74). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 252.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 260.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13. The company has a market cap of £16.83 billion and a PE ratio of 840.59.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LGEN. Berenberg Bank raised Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 343 ($4.14) to GBX 345 ($4.17) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.75) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Legal & General Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 365 ($4.41) in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 343.17 ($4.15).

Insider Buying and Selling at Legal & General Group

About Legal & General Group

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 242 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £2,228.82 ($2,693.11). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £26,800 ($32,382.79). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 242 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £2,228.82 ($2,693.11). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 22,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,853,633.

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.