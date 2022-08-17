Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Lifted by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LIN traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.67. 7,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,638. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.75. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $153.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

