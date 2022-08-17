Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Increased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,474,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Linde by 44.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 25.0% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.



Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.



Linde stock opened at $312.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $155.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.



The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 67.83%.





Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.



