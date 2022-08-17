Liquity USD (LUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $191.73 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $191.73 million and $7.81 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00004394 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 186,561,803 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

