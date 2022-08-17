Lition (LIT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $66,496.60

Lition (LIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Lition coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lition has traded up 1% against the dollar. Lition has a total market capitalization of $66,496.60 and $177.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Element.Black (ELT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000041 BTC.

EdenLoop (ELT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lition Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

