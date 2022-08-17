Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Trading 10.8% Higher

Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Rating) traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.12 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05). 2,235,748 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 1,061,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.04).

Live Company Group Trading Up 2.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.36. The firm has a market cap of £7.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Live Company Group Company Profile

Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Models and Sets, Tours and Trails, and Sports and Entertainment. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.

