LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Acquires $21,000.00 in Stock

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,954,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,399.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LiveOne Stock Performance

LVO traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 365,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. LiveOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.57.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. LiveOne had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,399.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LiveOne, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveOne

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 4th quarter worth $890,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 4th quarter worth $698,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of LiveOne from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

LiveOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Featured Stories

