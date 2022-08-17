LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Acquires $21,000.00 in Stock

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,954,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,399.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
LiveOne Stock Performance
LVO traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 365,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. LiveOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.57.
LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. LiveOne had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,399.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LiveOne, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveOne
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of LiveOne from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.
LiveOne Company Profile
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
Featured Stories
