LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Holdings Lifted by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,546 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPSN. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 170.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivePerson stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $992.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.26. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $68.82.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPSN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on LivePerson to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price target on LivePerson from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

