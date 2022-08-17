$LONDON (LONDON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $75,626.70

$LONDON (LONDON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. One $LONDON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, $LONDON has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. $LONDON has a market capitalization of $75,626.70 and $896.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get $LONDON alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00013417 BTC.

$LONDON Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

Buying and Selling $LONDON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade $LONDON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy $LONDON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for $LONDON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for $LONDON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.