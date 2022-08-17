Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.4% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.56. The stock had a trading volume of 220,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,438. The company has a market capitalization of $137.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.47.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.95.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

