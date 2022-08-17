Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$99.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.10-13.60 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $215.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,438. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.47.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.02. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 31.5% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

