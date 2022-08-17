LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.07 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.8% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE PFE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,184,606. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $278.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.92.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

