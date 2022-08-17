M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Performance
M.T.I Wireless Edge stock opened at GBX 59 ($0.71) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of £52.24 million and a PE ratio of 1,966.67. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 12-month low of GBX 43.06 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 88.80 ($1.07). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 60.88.
About M.T.I Wireless Edge
Read More
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.