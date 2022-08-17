M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Performance

M.T.I Wireless Edge stock opened at GBX 59 ($0.71) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of £52.24 million and a PE ratio of 1,966.67. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 12-month low of GBX 43.06 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 88.80 ($1.07). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 60.88.

About M.T.I Wireless Edge

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military sectors. It operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. The company offers broadband, tactical, and specialized communications antennas; antenna systems; RFID antennas that include reader and UHF near field antennas; military antennas, such as airborne, ground, and naval and submarine antennas; and MIMO, dual slant, double dual slant, omni, and base station and CPE antennas, as well as off the shelf, flat, and parabolic antennas.

