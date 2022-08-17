MAI Capital Management Acquires 654 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,153,000 after buying an additional 1,533,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after buying an additional 1,250,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after buying an additional 948,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $102.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.07 and its 200 day moving average is $105.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,450.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,450.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,937 shares of company stock valued at $9,738,239 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

