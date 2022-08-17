MAI Capital Management Has $1.48 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.67.

Cigna Stock Down 0.1 %

CI stock opened at $290.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $293.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.27.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

