MAI Capital Management Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $331.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.22. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.61.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

