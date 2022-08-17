MAI Capital Management Reduces Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $289.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.78.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

