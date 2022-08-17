Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Purchases 41,205 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,205 shares during the period. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 256.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,556. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.