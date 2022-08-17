Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Purchases 870 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $38,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,473,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SMH traded down $5.67 on Wednesday, reaching $238.03. The stock had a trading volume of 41,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608,359. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.31. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $189.94 and a 12-month high of $318.82.

