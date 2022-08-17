Maker (MKR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $242.86 Million

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, Maker has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $983.67 or 0.04131280 BTC on major exchanges. Maker has a market capitalization of $961.67 million and approximately $242.86 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,810.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004221 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00128939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00035436 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00069173 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

MKR is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars.

