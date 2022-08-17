Manz (ETR:M5Z) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €34.80 ($35.51) and last traded at €34.25 ($34.95). 11,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.05 ($33.72).

Manz Trading Up 3.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is €37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.19 million and a PE ratio of -6.74.

Manz Company Profile

Manz AG engages in the manufacture and sale of high-tech equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides system solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

