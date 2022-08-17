Maple (MPL) Price Reaches $18.97 on Exchanges

Maple (MPL) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Maple coin can now be purchased for $18.97 or 0.00080753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maple has a total market capitalization of $83.82 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,493.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00129614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00034855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00066670 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

