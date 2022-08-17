Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $4.92 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,485 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

EFG stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.48. 1,077,779 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.68 and its 200 day moving average is $89.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

