Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.30

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of -0.08.

Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, Factoría de Ficción, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.

