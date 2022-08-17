Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Trading Up 6.4%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.33. 166,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average session volume of 41,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDNA. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bloom Burton lowered their price objective on Medicenna Therapeutics to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their price objective on Medicenna Therapeutics from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.50.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.92.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.