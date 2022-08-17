Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,773,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 284,097 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $196,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.13.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.93. The company had a trading volume of 89,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,681. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $127.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.32.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

