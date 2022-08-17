Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Trading Up 11.5%

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Rating) shares were up 11.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.18). Approximately 34 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.16).

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.22. The company has a market cap of £5.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company is developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Ports & Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Ports & Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.