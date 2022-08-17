Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $22,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,084,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,911,000 after purchasing an additional 235,153 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $95.97 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average is $93.18.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

