Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $17.89 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,202 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $17,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $287,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $50.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76.

