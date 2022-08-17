Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,270,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $236.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.45 and a 200 day moving average of $224.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

